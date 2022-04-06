Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft to offer integrated security solutions

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to provide next-generation integrated security solutions for customers. As part of the collaboration, the companies will together build SenTindra, a cloud-based virtual security operations center developed on Microsoft Sentinel.

SenTindra offers a single monitoring pane with all security components integrated to assist in immediate addressing of security threats.

With Tech Mahindra’s assessment and migration approach backed by Azure’s security features, SenTindra will cover the entire lifecycle of migration and transformation requirements for customers. This collaboration will enhance security, simplify access and set smart policies across customers’ different cloud environments.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Cyberattacks today are more advanced than ever before; hence, there is a need for a holistic next generation security solution that brings data aggregation, analytics, visibility, orchestration, AI and ML capabilities together.

Vasu Jakkal, CVP – Security, Compliance, Identity and Privacy, Microsoft, added, “With the launch of ‘Sentinel Showcase Labs - Sentindra’, global customers will have a platform to experience various custom-built relevant scenarios focused on the needs of specific industries and business environments, and demonstrate the holistic end-to-end features of our scalable SIEM (security information and event management) and SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) solution.”

This collaboration will help improve customers’ security posture by providing ready to use templates that help collect, detect, investigate and respond to security threats. Additionally, it reduces delivery risks and assessment phase timelines for customers.