Tech Mahindra partners with Nuvepro to build project-ready workforce in cloud technologies

Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a partnership with Nuvepro, a hands-on learning platform to build a project-ready workforce in cloud technologies. As a part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra’s associates will get a hands-on learning experience by solving real-world challenges through curated projects.

The partnership aims to further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s focus on reskilling and upskilling the workforce in cloud technologies, in sync with current and future industry requirements. With Nuvepro Hands-On Labs, associates would be able to upskill and reskill to enhance their digital abilities through a mentor-driven approach.

Technical challenges

One of the significant use-cases is ‘Projects,’ wherein associates can solve a curated list of real-world scenarios and a range of technical challenges. Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said, “We believe that this collaboration will help build a future-ready workforce and empower learners by training them to be job-ready from day one. Nuvepro and Tech Mahindra will work together to support learners, enhance their employability, and make them better prepared for the future.”

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are focused on supporting the digital transformation journey of our customers across the globe by providing relevant solutions powered by emerging technologies such as cloud. In all this, our tech talent serves as a pillar of support. With our partnership with Nuvepro, we are looking to further strengthen the base by investing in niche skills to build a future-ready talent ecosystem.”