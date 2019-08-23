Tech Mahindra partners with Qualcomm Technologies for smart city solutions

IT company Tech Mahindra on Friday announced collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc to offer solutions for smart cities across the globe.

Under the partnership Tech Mahindra will integrate solutions from members of Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program.

“We are excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies as part of their ‘Smart City Accelerator Program’ to ensure the development and deployment of cutting edge smart cities solutions globally,” Tech Mahindra President Communications Business Manish Vyas said in a statement.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program members represent a breadth of hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as companies offering end-to-end solutions with smart cities in mind, the statement said.

“The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program provides a central hub for smart cities solutions across regions and verticals, and we are pleased to see Tech Mahindra participate as the leading system integrator in our program,” Sanjeet Pandit, senior director of business development and head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc said.