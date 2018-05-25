Tech Mahindra Q4 net doubles to ₹ 1,222 cr

She’s got a brand new bag
IT company Tech Mahindra today said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹ 1,222 crore in the quarter ending March 2018. The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 587.9 crore in the same period a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations of Tech Mahindra increased by 7.4 per cent to ₹ 8,054.5 crore in the reported quarter, from ₹ 7,495 crore in the same period of 2016-17.
“It’s been a great year of execution despite volatility in the market place. Our customer accolades and various recognitions for sustainability reflect well on our long term strategy for growth,” Tech Mahindra Vice Chairman Vineet Nayyar said.
For 2017-18, the company posted about 35 per cent rise in net profit at about ₹ 3,800 crore, while revenue increased by 5.6 per cent to about ₹ 30,773 crore from the previous fiscal.
“Continued focus on operational metrics has led to improved performance through the year. Growth in digital areas is particularly encouraging,” Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said.
The company said its chief financial officer Milind Kulkarni will retire on May 31 on reaching the superannuation age.
“Manoj Bhat has been appointed as the CFO of the company with effect from June 1, 2018,” the company said.
Tech Mahindra’s total headcount as of March 31, 2018, stood at 112,807 people. The cash and cash equivalents were at ₹ 7,774 crore, while active client count was at 913, the statement said.
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹ 14 per share on par value of ₹5 for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, subject to approval by the members of the company at its Annual General Meeting.
