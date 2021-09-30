Tech Mahindra teams up with CCoE-DSCI to find start-ups to co-create cybersecurity solutions

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tech Mahindra has collaborated with Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Data Security Council of India (CCoE-DSCI) to host the Innovation Day in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event offers an opportunity to start-ups, to co-innovate and co-create business concepts and solutions with Tech Mahindra for key customers globally.
The event saw participation from ten start-ups, who presented their solutions and capabilities before Tech Mahindra senior leadership and CCoE-DSCI officials. On the basis of their offerings and presentation, the potential start-ups will be selected and given a chance to present their capabilities to Tech Mahindra Chief Information Security Officer Customer Advisory Board (CISO CAB).
Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader - APAC and EMEA, Tech Mahindra, said, “With cyberthreats becoming a cause of concern in this digitally-driven environment, Cybersecurity has become a mandate for organisations across sectors. This ‘innovation day’ with CCoE-DSCI, our aim is to further fuel the cybersecurity innovation ecosystem in India by not just providing the access to latest research, technologies and global community of experts to startups, but also by co-innovating with them to provide the most reliable, flexible, and scalable cyber security and enterprise risk management services to organizations globally.”
The event will facilitate Tech Mahindra and select start-ups to jointly work towards go-to-market strategy and develop solutions in whitespace area to solve current challenges in the ESRM space.
Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, DSCI, Hyderabad said, “In this digital age, there is a tremendous need to boost innovation, entrepreneurship and capability building to uplift the cybersecurity and privacy ecosystem. On this innovation day, we are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to showcase the cybersecurity start-ups incubated with our CCoE and explore possible collaborations for co-creation, global market access, and scaling.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...