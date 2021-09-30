Tech Mahindra teams up with CCoE-DSCI to find start-ups to co-create cybersecurity solutions

Tech Mahindra has collaborated with Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Data Security Council of India (CCoE-DSCI) to host the Innovation Day in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event offers an opportunity to start-ups, to co-innovate and co-create business concepts and solutions with Tech Mahindra for key customers globally.

The event saw participation from ten start-ups, who presented their solutions and capabilities before Tech Mahindra senior leadership and CCoE-DSCI officials. On the basis of their offerings and presentation, the potential start-ups will be selected and given a chance to present their capabilities to Tech Mahindra Chief Information Security Officer Customer Advisory Board (CISO CAB).

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader - APAC and EMEA, Tech Mahindra, said, “With cyberthreats becoming a cause of concern in this digitally-driven environment, Cybersecurity has become a mandate for organisations across sectors. This ‘innovation day’ with CCoE-DSCI, our aim is to further fuel the cybersecurity innovation ecosystem in India by not just providing the access to latest research, technologies and global community of experts to startups, but also by co-innovating with them to provide the most reliable, flexible, and scalable cyber security and enterprise risk management services to organizations globally.”

The event will facilitate Tech Mahindra and select start-ups to jointly work towards go-to-market strategy and develop solutions in whitespace area to solve current challenges in the ESRM space.

Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, DSCI, Hyderabad said, “In this digital age, there is a tremendous need to boost innovation, entrepreneurship and capability building to uplift the cybersecurity and privacy ecosystem. On this innovation day, we are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to showcase the cybersecurity start-ups incubated with our CCoE and explore possible collaborations for co-creation, global market access, and scaling.”