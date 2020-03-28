Tech Mahindra temporary tweaks logo in solidarity against COVID-19 fight

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Conveying solidarity in the global fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, IT services firm Tech Mahindra has tweaked its logo, with the “e” in it now boxed inside a home. This change in the logo, which is temporary, is for the next few weeks.
“This logo tweak is reflective of our commitment towards the same, while delivering a refreshingly positive message during the time of crisis. Our focus continues to be on ensuring the safety and well-being of our associates, partners and customers; while continuing to keep mission-critical systems on for global clients,” C.P. Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said.
This showcases how Tech Mahindra’s 1.30 lakh associates have adjusted to the crisis and are meeting the organisation’s commitments to keep critical systems running for global clients, including governments, public-sector institutions, healthcare institutions and leading service companies. This is being achieved without compromising the safety of the employees, the company said.
The tweak reflects Tech Mahindra’s agility in adjusting to a global crisis situation. The new logo is in line with Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards ensuring well-being of its associates, clients and customers.
“Our new logo symbolises this spirit of resilience and fight for the greater common good. It perfectly balances the sense of optimism and the need for caution that will help us weather these tumultuous times,” Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said.
With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Tech Mahindra has taken all the necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...