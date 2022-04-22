Tech Mahindra to generate new revenue streams; to add 1,000 jobs in UK

Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that it would be creating new revenue streams and adding about 1,000 jobs in the UK. The IT services major will be collaborating with a leading academia and research institute in the UK to co-innovate at Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab in Milton Keynes.

The development came when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new UK-India collaboration on Artificial Intelligence during his visit to India. The initiative aims to grow innovation and prosperity in both countries and harness the power of emerging technology to confront global challenges.

Makers Lab is an R&D hub for co-innovation of solutions and services with customers, partner companies, research institutions, universities, and start-ups.

According to Tech Mahindra, the company is amongst the top technology Indian Investors in the UK. Together with the academia and research institute, Tech Mahindra Makers Lab will bolster NXT of AI growth in the UK and across 90+ countries where it operates.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that Tech Mahindra has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth.”

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, added, “Innovations and applications of Artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly transform the productivity and create revenue streams for businesses in the UK. Tech Mahindra aims to bring out the best of solutions powered by next-gen technologies for industries to solve specific challenges. We are also committed to investing in the local communities we operate in, and initiatives like these help increase the employability of future technologists in UK as well as globally.”

Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab is focused on next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, 5G – Network of the future. Makers Lab aims to solve a range of business problems to enhance citizen services and customer experiences.