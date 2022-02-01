Tech Mahindra’s profit jumps 4.5% in Q3

For Web & Print:

IT services major Tech Mahindra reported 4.5 per cent growth Y-o-Y in profit after tax for the third quarter of FY22. The PAT for the quarter stood at ₹1,369 crores up from ₹1,310 crores in Q3FY21, which increased 2.2 per cent QoQ.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹11, 451 crores, growing 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹9,647 crores in Q3FY21. It went up by 5.2 per cent sequentially.

“Our people-first approach combined with sustained value creation this quarter reflects our commitment towards redefining possibilities and competencies in the new normal. We continue to strengthen our presence, deliver broad-based profitable growth and value for our customers, backed by future-ready talent and niche digital capabilities,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Net new deal wins for the quarter stood at $704 million. Sector-wise top revenue contributors for the quarter are communications, media and entertainment followed by manufacturing and BFSI.

Attrition rate (LTM) for the quarter grew to 24 per cent against 21 per cent last quarter and 12 per cent last fiscal.