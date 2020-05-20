Tech solutions company NowFloats launches virtual clinic software

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
With doctors expressing concerns over resuming practice in clinics against the backdrop of Covid-19, NowFloats, a technology solutions firm, has launched an online video clinic software solution, which promises doctors to quickly set up virtual clinics.
The easy-to-manage platform would remove all the fears of doctors in treating their patients as it does away with physical meetings. Through the platform, patients don’t need to download any app to get access to their doctors, the company said.
“The doctor can simply share the link, say, over a WhatsApp conversation, and after a few clicks, you have the patient consulting the doctor over a secured and HIPAA- (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant telemedicine channel,” said Nikhil Salkar, Head of Research at NowFloats.
The platform will allow doctors to bring all their work processes online. From fixing and scheduling patient appointments and high-resolution video interactions, to enable prescription management — the platform lets the doctors covert their consultations completely online, the company claimed.
The five-in-one platform also provides easy invoicing and payment solutions, Salkar, said.
“It is optimised for use across devices—– from smartphones to tablets and laptops.”
On payment of a monthly or an annual fee, doctors can set up their virtual clinics.
