Tech start-up BizzO launches GoMahabaleshwar

Designed especially for business owners in Mahabaleshwar’s travel-tourism and hospitality value chain, GoMahabaleshwar is a one-of-its-kind initiative that will bring together local service providers and businesses on one single site that is collectively owned and operated by the community.

In essence, it will enable the entire town’s travel-tourism ecosystem to be on one single QR code, the press statement issued by the BizzO added.

For consumers and travellers, the GoMahabaleshwar microsite will be a one-stop destination to book all their travel requirements and allied services in the bustling tourist town. For small and independent service businesses, it presents a unique opportunity to gain visibility and garner bookings via a platform that is aggregator-free.

Through GoMahabaleshwar, Bizzo aims to foster a confident and atmanirbhar community where local businesses are competing and collaborating.

Idea executed by local associations

The initiative has been executed with the cooperation of local associations such as the Mahabaleshwar Taxi Union, Resorts and Hotel Association, Local Tourism Authorities and Farm Stay groups. These collaborations ensured that the growth of the local travel-tourism ecosystem is promoted via digitisation and that there is an ease of consumption of services.

Commenting on the launch, Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and Founder of Bizzo, said, “Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani is one of the biggest tourism hubs in Maharashtra, however, the small and independent businesses in these areas have had to depend on aggregators to build a digital presence. But not anymore, through Bizzo’s microsite, we have successfully digitised every service and managed to bring the entire travel-tourism and hospitality sector of the town onto a single QR Code.”

Bizzo’s microsite will create a positive digital impact resulting in customers connecting directly with the local businesses. Till date more than 450 local businesses have registered in GoMahabaleshwar, he added.

Currently, Bizzo has a network of 20,000 small and independent businesses across India. By 2023, Bizzo plans to add two million merchants from across the country to its network and launch more micro websites like Go Varanasi, Go Mysore, Go Pune, etc.