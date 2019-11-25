Tech workers’ body tells IT firms to stop giving bad appraisal to staff

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
After a 24-year-old IT employee ended her life, her peers have started a campaign asking thousands of employees on the edge not to take the extreme step.
The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has a piece of advice for all the stakeholders – employees, government and IT companies.
“The IT employees are under tremendous pressure around this time as they pass through the annual appraisal time. With recession impacting revenues and automation resulting in redundancies in jobs, IT companies have begun to reduce the number of employees,” Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Founder and President of TITA, told BusinessLine.
Instead of sacking them directly, they have begun to give them ‘the fourth’ rating, which indicates very poor performance. “The number of people that are given this lowest rank has gone up to 17-18 per cent this year from 9 per cent last year,” he said.
On Sunday, the association held a roundtable with like-minded people in the industry. Peers from other countries too took part in it, discussing ways to discourage young employees from taking their lives in times of job losses and recession.
Those who are given the fourth rating are supposed to improve their performance in 30-60 days. “If they don’t, they are sacked,” he said.
This fourth rating is reportedly the reason behind the death of Harini, 24, two days ago. “Once they are in this bracket, they are under tremendous pressure as it lowers their esteem. We appealing to the IT firms not to label their staff in this category,” Sundeep said.
“She was in the profession for two years. The prospect of losing a job can be a calamity for some people,” a staffer working in TCS said.
TITA has asked the Union and State governments to hire the IT staff who are sacked. “Several departments lack proper IT professionals. Hire the sacked employees to fulfil the tasks and give them certificates so that they can show continuity in their CVs,” he said.
The association has asked IT firms to pay six months salary as compensation to employees who are laid off. “This will act as a cushion to the sacked employees, particularly those at the mid-level with huge financial commitments,” the TITA President said.
The association will write letters to all IT companies and the Government to look into their demands in order to help IT sector employees cope with pressure.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...