Tech Mahindra board proposes new independent directors

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said its board has proposed appointment of former Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma and Khaitan & Co Partner Haigreve Khaitan as independent directors.

“The Board of Directors has, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, proposed to the members of the company the appointment of Haigreve Khaitan and Shikha Sharma as Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the company to hold office for a term of five consecutive years each commencing from August 1, 2019,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The company will seek approval on the appointments at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company on July 31, it added.