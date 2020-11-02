TechM to flip panchang, use tech for weather prediction

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Tech Mahindra’s Maker’s Lab is working on a weather channel that will also use “age-old wisdom” for providing well-in-advance forecasts — the panchang.
The ‘pi’, or ‘panchang intelligence’, is at an advanced stage of development.
According to Kanchan Bhonde, who heads ‘agritech research and product strategy’ at Maker’s Lab, effort is on to compare weather predictions made in the annual panchangs going back decades with the actual weather events.
“We are seeing some interesting results,” Bhonde said, at a recent webinar on precision agriculture, organised by Pravartak, a technology innovation hub hosted by IIT Madras, under the National Mission for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems.
At times the panchang has been right and the IMD prediction wrong, she told BusinessLine today.
The rationale behind the project is, while there are many weather prediction models, there is hardly any that gives well-in-advance forecasts. “But farmers have to plan a lot in advance. This kind of information is not easily available.”
However, there are different almanacs that have their own approaches to weather prediction. Maker’s Lab researchers are analysing them all, Bhonde said.
The idea is to bring in an app. You punch in a date and a location, and the app will tell you what the panchang-prediction is.
Sounds like pseudo science? “We are aware of that (viewpoint),” says Bhonde. She notes that panchangs themselves were products of “data science of those days”, and built on the basis of innumerable observations.
But Tech Mahindra is not stopping with panchang; the weather channel the company would come up with shall provide forecasts based on multiple sources — panchang, the IMD as well as data from IoT-connected devices, sensors and other instruments.
Accordingly, Tech Mahindra’s weather channel would have two broad elements: A panchang-based model “to provide suggestions on an overall level in a given area” and an “IoT sensor-based tool to capture various parameters such as wind direction, rainfall, temperature and humidity.
Maker’s Lab is working on several other products for precision agriculture as well. One is a ‘modern scarecrow’, a camera that will identify an intruding animal or bird and sound it away; and a hologram solution to project a human image. Other products include a data bank of pests and their natural predators and an app, called Darpan, to provide personal income and expenditure details for a farmer, with a provision for telling apart farm-related and household income and expenditure.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...