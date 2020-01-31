TechM’s Q3 net slips 4.7%

What patients hope to hear from the Finance Minister
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
IT services firm Tech Mahindra reported a 4.7 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31 to ₹1,145.9 crore compared with ₹1,202.9 crore last year.
Revenues from operations, however, were up 7.9 per cent to ₹9,654.6 crore in the quarter from ₹8,943.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.
In dollar terms, the net profit was up 1.3 per cent sequentially to $160.6 million, while revenue grew 5.1 per cent to $1,353 million in the quarter under review.
“We continue to win marquee deals and are well poised to capitalise on new market opportunities with technology shifts like 5G, which continues to be a key focus area in the year ahead,” Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said, adding that this is a quarter of strong growth across the company’s communications and enterprise businesses. “We continue to invest in emerging technologies and streamline delivery as we ready ourselves for the next phase of growth,” Manoj Bhat, chief financial officer at Tech Mahindra said.
The company's total headcount slid by 683 people to 1,30,839 as of December 31.
Tech Mahindra also announced the acquisition of 70 per cent stake in Bengaluru-headquartered Cerium Systems.
“Cerium will boost the company’'s Engineering Services practice in VLSI (very large scale integration) and embedded software. We continue to invest in niche digital assets complementing our service offerings. Cerium provides cutting edge solutions with a strong foothold in global semiconductor industry,” Tech Mahindra Head of Corporate Development and Portfolio Companies Vivek Agarwal said.
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
The iconic pilot’s watch returns with the Aviator 8 Mosquito —- and it’s better than before
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...