Technip Energies, a French engineering and technology company focussed on energy transition, has entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to explore opportunities under various domains of energy research. The research collaboration will explore solutions for shaping a sustainable and low-carbon future both for India and the world.

An MoU to this effect was signed by Davendra Kumar, MD, Technip Energies India, and Manu Santhanam, Dean - Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research at IIT Madras in an event held at IIT Madras.

“With Technip Energies’ vision towards achieving net zero, we believe that the power of collaboration will drive innovation and address the urgent global challenges in the energy sector,” Davendra Kumar was quoted in a press release.

Energy Consortium

He added that the company has partnered with IIT Madras’ Energy Consortium to develop new technologies in the energy segment under collaborative research approach.

The Energy Consortium is an initiative to foster collaboration between industry, academia, and government in accelerating the development of technologies crucial for the transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. Its focus areas include resilient energy systems, energy storage, carbon capture, storage, and utilization, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and economics.

The release also said Ramasubramanian Arunachalam, AVP – Process at Technip Energies, has been appointed to the industry advisory board of the Energy Consortium.

The founding members of the Energy Consortium include Shell, Baker Hughes, FLSmidth, Aditya Birla, Cummins, Chevron Tech Ventures, Infosys, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL).