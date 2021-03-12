Technisanct flaunts digital risk tool, eyes Asian market

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Technisanct, a three-year-old big data cybersecurity startup headquartered in Bengaluru with an office in Kochi and with 'major exploits' in deep/dark web monitoring, will come out with an enterprise version of Integrite, its digital risk monitoring tool and hope to reach out to the largely untapped Asian market.
Technisanct is an entirely bootstrapped company and realises the need to fast-track product development for the optimum realisation of market opportunities, says Nandakishore Harikumar, Founder and CEO. He believes that the enterprise version of Integrite will help the company reach out to the overseas market.
The company intends to fight cyber threats, the spread of misinformation and privacy and data breaches using big data and artificial intelligence. “Every year, millions of data gets breached that are discovered way too late, at times many years after it has happened,” notes Harikumar.
The risk of damaging brand reputation and financial loss can be mitigated if breaches can be detected as early as possible. It is to empower clients to tackle the various digital risks that Technisanct had developed Integrite, its proprietary SaaS-based AI-powered digital risk monitoring platform.
Integrite crawls 10 million dark web pages, and the backend is updated with new portals in real-time. Some of its major finds include uncovering of the Malindo Air data breach that exposed details of over 30 million fliers; credit/debit card breach of major banks in five South-East Asian countries; and the unearthing of fake Twitter accounts by Pakistani nationals during the Ladakh stand-off between India and China.
“Inegrite is capable of crawling multilingual contents covering around 150 languages. A client needs to subscribe to the service; onboarding is a breeze with its super-quick setup. The product is highly customisable based on customer needs,” adds Harikumar.
Since its launch, Integrite has collected over 30 TB of structured data within this short period, including server logs and other breached data from surface, deep and dark web platforms. It hosts 12 billion credentials to date extracted from breached data and monitors nearly 200 million posts every month covering channels like Discord, I2P and Telegram chats.
Harikumar told BusinessLine that Technisanct is currently seeking an investment of $400,000 for scaling operations. It is already in discussions with many security vendors, firms and security operation centres to explore opportunities together and bring value to each other.
The funds will be primarily used for opening up new markets and building a strong sales team. Some of it will also go to fast-tracking the enterprise version of Integrite on the job 24X7 monitoring the deep/dark web. It cracks open web portals, hacker forums and illegal marketplaces to discover data leaks, source code leaks, credential leak and malware to help mitigate the impact on a brand in case of any untoward incident.
The credit card/debit card domain is also tracked for compromised data from underground and hackers group based on keywords and BIN numbers. Similarly, it monitors the integrity of first- and third-party vendors and cloud infrastructure to detect misconfigurations to prevent potential hacking and data leaks.
Integrite also notifies compromised employee/CXO and customer credentials when involved in a third-party data leak or kept on sale in the dark web. It works independent of the client infrastructure, Harikumar said. Nor does it need any confidential information or any other type of further integration.
