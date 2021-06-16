Technology helped tackle Covid challenges: Modi

Addressing the fifth edition of international technology summit VivaTech held in France on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said digital technology helped the world cope, connect, comfort and console during the Covid pandemic.

Modi said start-up sector also played a role in meeting the challenges of the pandemic. “The private sector played a key role in addressing the shortage of PPE kits, masks and testing kits. Doctors adopted tele-medicine in a big way so that some Covid and other non-Covid issues could be addressed virtually. Two vaccines are being made in India and more are in the development or trial stage,” he added. He said while the Arogya-Setu app enabled effective contact tracing, the Cowin digital platform helped in ensuring vaccines to millions.

Hailing Aadhaar, the unique identification facility for citizens, he said the programme helped the country to provide timely financial support to the poor. “We could supply free food to 800 million (80 crore) people, and deliver cooking-fuel subsidies to many households. We in India were able to operationalise two public digital education programmes — Swayam and Diksha — in quick time to help students,” the Prime Minister said while delivering the keynote address of the convention.

Modi invited the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of: talent, market, capital, eco-system and, culture of openness. “This time last year, the world was still seeking a vaccine. Today, we have quite a few. Similarly, we have to continue repairing health infrastructure and our economies. We in India implemented huge reforms across sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy and more. This goes on to show that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the middle of the pandemic,” Modi said.