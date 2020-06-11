Technology to play larger role post Covid-19: Chandrasekaran

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
In the post pandemic world, technology will play an ever larger role in helping enterprises adapt to the new normaland Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will partner with customers in their growth journeys.
“Your company is well poised to take the lead in the partnering with customers to recover and rebound onto their growth and transformation journeys,” Tata Sons’ and TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran told shareholders in the company’s 25th AGM today.
“The lockdowns tested the agility, resilience and adaptability of our delivery model and the speed and agility with which we have responded has emerged us stronger, with our model now proven to be able to adapt to extreme shocks,” he said.
The new operating model – Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) – has switched focus from the highly-centralised model, with large companies accommodating thousands of employees to an extreme form of distributed delivery. This enabled 90 per cent of TCS 4.48 lakh workforce work remotely in a matter of days, he added.
TCS, the country’s largest IT company by revenue, hosted a virtual AGM.
“The SBWS not just enabled remote access but also calibrated our project management framework and security posture so that work could be properly allocated, governed and reported while maintaining stringent security controls,” he said, adding, SBWS is an extension of the Open Agile Work framework that was pioneered by TCS two years ago.
The emergence of Covid-19 has resulted in many sectors adopting digital channels, these options which were secondary and nice-to-have options have become the primary channels, and in some instances, the only channels.
“This is the transformation we had spoken of five years ago, when we said ‘Default is Digital”. This sharp shift in consumer preferences has now forced enterprises to significantly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” he added.
Though the pandemic reversed the positive momentum that TCS had started seeing in, some of its biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter, on the positive side, the company had very strong deal closures during the last quarter. The order book was the largest-ever, from the time the company started reporting the metric.
At present, TCS has 49 customers who spend more than $100 million a year with it, he added.
“The strength of these relationships and the trust we enjoy is what gives us the confidence that we will come out of these difficult times stronger together,” he added.
TCS is also using its technology prowess to help combat Covid-19 by leveraging its R&D infrastructure to run multiple threads, looking for opportunities to support high priority needs across the world.
“Some of our initiatives include the Covid-19 patient tracker, creating a quick and light platform for clinical trials systems to rapidly collate effectiveness data in collaboration with pharma and medical institutions, drug molecule discovery using our patented technology and frameworks and exploring promising ideas for affordable and effective ventilators and kits,” he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
