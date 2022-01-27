Kerala’s Technopark to create 1,600 jobs during rest of this financial year

Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram is hoping to generate 1,600 incremental jobs during the rest of this financial year, compared to the 1,500 it managed to create during the pandemic-hit 2020-21, by allotting space to more companies as part of an aggressive expansion plan.

If the previous year saw about one lakh sq ft of office space being allotted to 41 companies, Technopark is all set to go a notch higher and allot 1.10 lakh sq ft to 30 companies in a process that is in various stages of closure, an official spokesman said here.

This is expected to generate 1,600 more new jobs at the IT park which is already home to 63,700 professionals across 465 companies with a total built-up space of 10.6 million sq ft as on date.

TCS Aerospace Hub

The upcoming TCS Aerospace Hub at the Technocity is envisaged as a development centre in space technologies, manufacturing and defence. The ‘live-work-play’ concept at the Embassy-Taurus ‘DownTown Trivandrum’ in Technopark Phase-3 campus envisions 57 lakh sq ft of built-up space.

These two along with the World Trade Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, promoted by Brigade Enterprises at Technocity are the flagship projects that will generate the bulk of the new job opportunities.

Technopark logged a ₹611-crore jump in earnings in 2020-21 compared to the previous fiscal. The year saw exports bring ₹8,501 crore from 460 companies (₹7,890 crore from 450 in 2019-20). The total workforce of 62,000 in FY20 had risen by 1,700 in the subsequent year.

Behemoths pitch-in

John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala State IT Parks, said global behemoths in the IT and related sectors have marked their presence in Technopark and added to the skill strengths.

“The development outlook initiated right from the founding days has helped Technopark stand in good stead through these trying times. It is no small achievement that the progress continues even in this difficult period, creating more job opportunities and attracting more investments,” he added.

All this has been the result of the timely guidance and support by the State government and concerted efforts put in proper planning and implementation of projects by stakeholders, he said.