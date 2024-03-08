Technovalley Software India Pvt Ltd, offering advanced knowledge transfer services, has announced the launch of the Local Self-Government Youth Empowerment Programme (LSG-YEP) in collaboration with panchayats across Kerala.

The initiative is aimed at up-skilling and reskilling students and unemployed youth in each panchayat, offering free awareness sessions on IT job opportunities and guidance on skill acquisition.

Technovalley Software India is committed to giving back to the community through its CSR initiatives and the launch of the LSG-YEP underscores the company’s dedication to empowering Kerala by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the digital age, a press release said.

The company highlights a World Economic Forum report indicating that investing in upskilling could potentially boost the global economy by $6.5 trillion by 2030, with India’s economy standing to gain $570 billion. With the second-highest additional employment potential through up-skilling, India could add 2.3 million jobs by 2030, emphasising the significance of digital skills for every student.

The key features of the LSG-YEP include: free awareness sessions, guidance on skill selection, focussed up-skilling and reskilling and zero-cost partnership.