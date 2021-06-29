TechPACT’s four-part webinar series on Women in Tech: India

TechPACT, a community leading the charge for inclusion and equity in the technology industry, is organising a webinar series from July to September on the theme ‘Women in Tech: India’.

TechPACT is a non-profit initiative, which not only focusses on reducing the digital divide, but also supports members within the technology community through mentorship and the ability to navigate potential opportunities. It was founded by a group of passionate CIOs and technology leaders who make commitments to address inequality, pledge to reduce the digital divide, and pursue representative diversity across race, gender and age by the end of the decade.

Webinar topics

The four-part webinar series, sponsored by SRM Technologies, is TechPACT’s first event in India and stays true to its original vision. Each of the series will discuss the key challenges, possibilities, and initiatives that will help women and early-stage young professionals discover better career prospects and grow in their careers.

Michael Smith, Board Chair at TechPACT, is confident that their first-ever webinar series in India will strengthen their mission, garner support from Indian technology leaders, and drive social change and equality in workplaces.

“Belonging is a global issue impacting individuals in different ways. TechPACT plans to work with willing organisations like SRM Technologies to increase belonging in the technology sector through actions that promote diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Earl Newsome, CIO at Cummins Inc, and co-chair at TechPACT.

BusinessLine is the media partner for the webinar series.