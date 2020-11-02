Tejas Networks to upgrade C3ntro Telecom’s broadband network

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Tejas Networks has announced that C3ntro Telecom, a wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand its existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upgrade of its high-speed backbone and broadband network.
Based in Mexico City, with coverage in major cities, C3ntro Telecom is the operator for advanced data connectivity, international voice and SMS. C3ntro will deploy Tejas’ multi-terabit TJ1600 OTN/DWDM products to enhance bandwidth capacity on their optical backbone network to meet the massive surge in data centre interconnect, broadband traffic from Work from Home (WFH), Video-on-Demand (VOD) and online learning, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.
Broadband is a key growth segment in Mexico’s telecoms market. With a population of 129 million, there is significant pent-up demand for fiber and mobile broadband services in the country. C3ntro Telecom is playing a vital role in providing high speed voice and data connectivity for residential and enterprise customers in Mexico, USA and LATAM.
Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with C3ntro Telecom. We are delighted that we have been selected by C3ntro to deploy our optical transport products across all major metros in Mexico, to build a scalable and flexible fiber-optic network infrastructure.”
Simon Masri, CEO at C3ntro Telecom, said: “We are happy to select Tejas for our next phase of network expansion. Starting with our first MPLS-TP/PTN deployment from Mexico City to Dallas in 2018, to recently fortifying our core network with 100G OTN/DWDM, Tejas’ pay-as you-grow solution has been the right approach for our network expansion. Tejas products have stood the test of time in providing consistent high availability with an SLA of 99.999%, enabling highly reliable service delivery to other tier-1 international carriers using our platform.”
