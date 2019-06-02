Info-tech

Telangana adds 5.43 lakh IT jobs during 2014-19

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on June 02, 2019 Published on June 02, 2019

Last year 67,725 new professionals have joined the workforce.

The IT sector in Telangana generated direct employment to 5,43,033 during 2014-19 with 67,725 new professionals joining the workforce in the last year.

Releasing the Annual report of the Telangana IT E&C Department for 2018-19, Jayesh Rajan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, said “The state is steadily going forward on the target of doubling IT/ITeS exports and has almost achieved the ambitious target set five years back (~190% increase).”

“Like the previous four years, we have continued to outperform the expected nation’s IT/ITeS growth rate (YoY) by close to 170%. The department has smoothly handled engagements with several companies and encouraged them to setup campuses in Telangana with a vision to reach million headcount of IT employees very soon,” he said.

“All the organizations/wings which we had created over the past few years such as T-Hub, TASK, T-SAT, T-Fiber, State Innovation Cell have continued to excel and beat the expectations,” he said.

Telangana IT/ ITES exports achieved a healthy growth of 16.89% during 2018-19 in comparison to expected national average of around 8-10%. In line with the spirit of Digital Telangana, Electronic Services Delivery (ESD) has rolled out Meeseva 2.0 – the new avatar of the citizen services platform.

T-Works – India’s largest prototyping centre for electronics, electromechanical and mechanical startups – is coming up in 78,000 sq ft facility with over 200 machines across 11 sections. Through T Wallet, a total of 1,72,582 new registrations have taken place during 2018-19.

T-Hub continues to enable and empower an ecosystem hungry for innovation. It leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products and new business models. In the past one year, T-Hub partnered with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), HDFC, Canadian Digital Media Network and Communitech, United Technologies Corporation, (UTC), Stanley Black & Decker and many more for various international programmes related to innovation and startups.

