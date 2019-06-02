Telangana adds 5.43 lakh IT jobs during 2014-19

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The IT sector in Telangana generated direct employment to 5,43,033 during 2014-19 with 67,725 new professionals joining the workforce in the last year.
Releasing the Annual report of the Telangana IT E&C Department for 2018-19, Jayesh Rajan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, said “The state is steadily going forward on the target of doubling IT/ITeS exports and has almost achieved the ambitious target set five years back (~190% increase).”
“Like the previous four years, we have continued to outperform the expected nation’s IT/ITeS growth rate (YoY) by close to 170%. The department has smoothly handled engagements with several companies and encouraged them to setup campuses in Telangana with a vision to reach million headcount of IT employees very soon,” he said.
“All the organizations/wings which we had created over the past few years such as T-Hub, TASK, T-SAT, T-Fiber, State Innovation Cell have continued to excel and beat the expectations,” he said.
Telangana IT/ ITES exports achieved a healthy growth of 16.89% during 2018-19 in comparison to expected national average of around 8-10%. In line with the spirit of Digital Telangana, Electronic Services Delivery (ESD) has rolled out Meeseva 2.0 – the new avatar of the citizen services platform.
T-Works – India’s largest prototyping centre for electronics, electromechanical and mechanical startups – is coming up in 78,000 sq ft facility with over 200 machines across 11 sections. Through T Wallet, a total of 1,72,582 new registrations have taken place during 2018-19.
T-Hub continues to enable and empower an ecosystem hungry for innovation. It leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products and new business models. In the past one year, T-Hub partnered with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), HDFC, Canadian Digital Media Network and Communitech, United Technologies Corporation, (UTC), Stanley Black & Decker and many more for various international programmes related to innovation and startups.
