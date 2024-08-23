Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the Centre to provide a ₹1,779-crore interest free loan to the State for taking up the T-Fiber project.

The Chief Minister, who met the Union Minister on Friday, informed him that the State Government could mobilise ₹530 crore from various financial institutions for the project.

He said the interest-free long-term loan through Universal Service Obligation Fund (USFO) would help the government complete the project.

The State government sent a detailed project report to the Centre in October 2023, requesting it to convert the first phase of NOFN (National Optical Fiber Network)to Bharat Net-3 architecture. The Chief Minister appealed to the Union Minister to approve the DPR as early as possible.

The State plans to provide fiber connections to 63 lakh households in rural areas and 30 lakh households in urban areas.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, also met Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh L Mandaviya, and requested him to give the State an opportunity to host national and international sports events, including Olympics.

Stating that the State has all the necessary infrastructure to host such events, he said the sports personalities from the State won several national and international awards.