Telangana Chief Minister opens world’s biggest innovation campus T-Hub 2.0

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has inaugurated T-Hub 2.0, the world’s biggest innovation campus, with an aim “to incubate the next generation of start-ups” that could become as strong pillars of the country’s economy.

“Young India is an aspirational India. It wants to be challenged and seeks to compete globally. Our government recognised this aspirational India early on and wanted to put young India on the global map,” he said.

The Chief Minister later feliciated 21 unicorns with an aggregate valuation of $50 billion.

T-Hub Chief Executive Officer M Srinivas Rao said that the organisation targetted to support over 20,000 start-ups in the next five years. “We will focus on verticals such as electric vehicles, mobility, healthtech, enterprise tech, gaming and Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

He said T-Hub will be replicating the hubs in Odisha and a few other States. “The new phase of T-Hub will have an enhanced focus on internationalisation and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with countries like Bangladesh and Uzbekistan,” he said.

Biggest campus

Located at the IT hub of Raidurg, the T-shaped structure has a built space of 5.82 lakh sq ft. It will house all the innovation ecosystem players, including start-ups, corporates, investors and academia.

With a capacity 1,000 seats, the hub allocates 18,000 for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and AIC T-Hub Foundation. The seventh floor is assigned to the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Centre of Excellence to promote artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The eighth and ninth floors are proposed for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, along with social impact start-ups and young entrepreneurs (Y-Hub).