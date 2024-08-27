To make Hyderabad a global hub of AI, the Telangana government has decided to set up an AI City in 200 acres near the State Capital. “Modalities for the project are being worked out. We will come out with more details, including the cost of setting up the structure in October,” D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries, has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the government would discuss the project with experts from India and abroad during the upcoming Global AI Summit scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on September 5 and 6.

The summit would attract some top-tier IT companies, start-ups and other stakeholders working in the area of AI and Generative AI.

Exclusive sessions on agriculture, law and healthcare would be organised to discuss the possible impact of AI on these sectors.

Stating that Telangana was well poised to become the AI Hub for the country, he said the State would also work on creating skilled AI human resources required to support the growth.

He said that the government would drive the growth of AI by adopting and promoting AI in different verticals.

Admitting that the growth of AI could lead to job losses, the Minister asserted that AI would also bring new jobs. “We should not hesitate to embrace newer technologies worrying about fears. We should be well prepared,” he said.

Prashanth Nandella, President of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), said that the association would set up AI labs in about 80 schools. “We will scale up the initiative to help students learn AI skills,” he said.

He said the association was planning to upskill over 10,000 students in AI and Generative AI. “We will work with the ecosystem to promote AI skills,” he said.

Replying to a question on the likelihood of job losses due to AI, he said new job roles would be created. “New job roles are being created in the areas such as of cyber security and training the AI models,” he said.