Telangana launches GRID Policy for IT industry development

Telangana’s information technology industry, which notched up IT and BPO exports worth ₹1.2-lakh crore, is largely attributed to firms located in the Western and South-Western parts of Hyderabad.

Almost all of the IT firms are located in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas, resulting in skewed spread of IT firms in only these regions and putting pressure on physical infrastructure.

With a view to encouraging distributed development of the industry in all parts of the city, the Telangana Government has decided to incentivise the firms that set up their facilities in areas other than the Western part.

As part of the strategy, the Telangana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the GRID (Growth in Dispersion) Policy to give incentives to IT companies that will set up their units.

The State Government had earlier brought in the ‘Look East’ policy to encourage IT and BPO firms to set up their facilities in Uppal and Pocharam areas.

The idea is to reduce pressure on traffic and residential infrastructure in one part of the city by distributing the offices in different parts of the city.