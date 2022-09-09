Telangana migrates workloads of 3 entities on AWS cloud

Amazon Web Services Inc., a leading cloud services company, has announced that the Telangana Government has chosen it to advance its Cloud Adoption Framework, which is aimed at increasing the speed, scale, quality, and efficiency of citizen service delivery.

As part of its Cloud First policy, the State Government has migrated the workloads of Aarogyasri (health scheme), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the Telangana State Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications from on premises to AWS.

Citizen services

“Telangana is attempting to transform processes to enhance the delivery of citizen services using the depth and breadth of AWS, including compute, storage, management, and governance capabilities.” AWS said in a statement on Friday.

“As the demand for e-Governance services grows, we can easily migrate and scale our workloads reliably and securely on AWS to help districts across Telangana respond to citizen needs faster,” Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary of Telangana, said.

“Looking ahead, the government of Telangana aims to double down on digital transformation, improving the citizen experience by providing faster and more reliable access to services, like property tax payments,” he said.

The State Government worked with India-based AWS Partner Dataevolve Solutions (Dataevolve) to complete the migration process.

It helped Aarogyasri securely migrate the Aarogyasri Scheme application to AWS, which called for the transfer of 47 terabytes (TB) of sensitive private health data and 30 servers in about five months.

Migrating workloads

Similarly, it helped the IT Department migrate workloads aggregating 95 TB of data to the AWS cloud infrastructure.

The three organisations will use AWS solutions like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), a service that provides secure and resizable compute capacity for virtually any workload and helps achieve greater availability.

Over a period of time, the State government will migrate the workloads of 33 departments and 289 organisations to the cloud.

State Data Centres

In a policy initiative started in 2020, the State felt that the State Data Centre (SDC) had faced challenges in scaling up and meeting expectations while directing the departments to move the applications to the cloud services empanelled by the Union Government.

“Besides being a low-cost mechanism, it will ensure high operational efficiency,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), Govt of Telangana, said in the Government Order then.

“A broad range of services can be unlocked to optimise costs, performance, security, and realise benefits such as consumption-based pricing (pay-as-you-go model),” he said.

The government, however, provided certain exemptions, keeping in view the app licences that are currently valid and the difficulties, if any, faced by certain departments in moving onto the cloud.