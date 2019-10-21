Telangana, Netherlands to explore opportunities in cyber security

The Netherlands and Telangana governments are exploring opportunities in the cyber security space. Representatives from the Dutch government, Hague Security Delta and Cyber Security Centre of Excellence of Telangana discussed the opportunities at a conference on Telangana-Netherlands collaboration here on Monday.

Timo Koster, Ambassador-at-Large (Security Policy and Cyber) and a delegation of Dutch organisations from Hague Security Delta and technology leaders from various multinational companies, start-ups, and academia attended the conference.

“The idea is to share best practices to prevent and counter cyber threats. The conference also saw some start-ups in the cybersecurity domain to present their ideas and solutions,” a statement has said.

“International rules-based order for security and stability of cyberspace is vital to foster trust, build a safer operating environment, deepen democratic values and create a conducive business climate,” Timo Koster said.

“The conference will be followed by collaborations with the government, academia and businesses that will, in turn, provide access to market, knowledge, innovation, finance and capital,” Joris Ben Bruinen, General Director, Hague Security Delta, said

Sriram Birudavolu, Chief Executive Officer of Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CoE), said that the CoE facility will be launched next month.