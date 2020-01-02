Telangana targets to become artificial intelligence hub; targets to attract 200 startups

The Telangana Government has announced partnerships with chip major Intel, Adobe, Tech Mahindra, Nvidia, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and IITs of Khargapur and Hyderabad.

The tie-ups are primarily around research, building capacities and encouraging entrepreneurship and building ecosystem around AI. The Tata Consultancy Services has announced that it will make investments in the AI domain in Hyderabad.

This comes after it had announced 2020 as the Year of AII and its decision to make Hyderabad the hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

At a meet organised to announce the Year of 2020, Telangana Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao has given a AI roadmap for the State. He said that the State government has set a target of attracting and enabling 200 Artificial Innovators and start-ups, leading to a valuation of $ 3-4 billion to build their base in Hyderabad.

He said the Government expected an additional contribution of 1 per cent to the State Gross Domestic Product from the initiatives powered by AI.

In order to invite top talent and entrepreneurs from across the world in the field of AI, to work on critical areas as determined by the industry, the government would make high-Performance AI Computing (HPAIC) Infrastructure to startups. This infrastrcuture would also be available to research firms and academic institutes.

$13 trillion opportunity

Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India, has said that AI could generate business in excess of $13 trillion. “It would require five qualities of quantity, quality, depth, access and diversity to tap this opportunity. India has them all,” she said.

Intel has joined hands with International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H), Public Health Foundation of India and the State Government to work on smart mobility and healthcare.

The IT Minister has released a Calendar of events, with several events around AI, lined up for the year.