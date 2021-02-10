Telangana targets to set up 5,000 start-ups in 5 years

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Telangana has kicked off an initiative to set up 5,000 start-ups in the next five years.
The TSSN will strive to build an ecosystem to promote social start-ups (start-ups that find innovative solutions that the challenges the society faces).
“It will foster entrepreneurship start-ups and help set up 5,000 start-ups in the State in the next five years,” a senior TSIC official said.
Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has launched the Telangana Social Start-up Network (TSSN) at the Social Impact Confluence held here on Wednesday.
The conference was organised by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Atal Incubation Centre at the International Institute of Information Technology (AIC-IIITH).
As part of the TSSN, the TSIC prepared a Social Innovation Policy to streamline the process of establishment of social start-ups, recognising talent, public procurement and mobilising diverse stakeholders.
“The Government engagement with social entrepreneurs is the need of the hour during the tough times we are going through. The Government officers in the recent past have become sensitive enough in accepting the solutions offered by start-ups,” Somesh Kumar said.
“The idea behind promoting a social impact ecosystem is to fill the gap of receptivity to these startups from Government and streamline the process of procurement,” Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana), said.
“The TSSN will stitch smaller pieces of work being done across the State and build a network of 5,000 start-ups in the next five years,” TSIC Chief Innovation Officer Ravi Narayan said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...