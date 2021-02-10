Telangana targets to set up 5,000 start-ups in 5 years

Telangana has kicked off an initiative to set up 5,000 start-ups in the next five years.

The TSSN will strive to build an ecosystem to promote social start-ups (start-ups that find innovative solutions that the challenges the society faces).

“It will foster entrepreneurship start-ups and help set up 5,000 start-ups in the State in the next five years,” a senior TSIC official said.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has launched the Telangana Social Start-up Network (TSSN) at the Social Impact Confluence held here on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Atal Incubation Centre at the International Institute of Information Technology (AIC-IIITH).

As part of the TSSN, the TSIC prepared a Social Innovation Policy to streamline the process of establishment of social start-ups, recognising talent, public procurement and mobilising diverse stakeholders.

“The Government engagement with social entrepreneurs is the need of the hour during the tough times we are going through. The Government officers in the recent past have become sensitive enough in accepting the solutions offered by start-ups,” Somesh Kumar said.

“The idea behind promoting a social impact ecosystem is to fill the gap of receptivity to these startups from Government and streamline the process of procurement,” Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana), said.

“The TSSN will stitch smaller pieces of work being done across the State and build a network of 5,000 start-ups in the next five years,” TSIC Chief Innovation Officer Ravi Narayan said.