Telangana to train 1 lakh students in basic AI skills: KTR

The Telangana government has announced a plan to train one lakh high school students in basic artificial intelligence (AI) skills. The government offers foundation courses in AI, catching them early.

Addressing a gathering at the IIIT-H here on Tuesday, he said the government, through the Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge, has so far trained over 25,000 students and 4,500 faculty members in various colleges and schools in a number of job-ready skills.

“AI is one of the fastest growing technologies. It is the top priority for business leaders. AI is expected to add $957 billion to India’s economy in 2035,” he said.

Earlier, he launched iRaste Telangana, Bodhyaan Car Platform, and MicroLabs at the institute.

iRASTE project

The Project iRASTE (intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering) seeks to deploy AI to improve road safety. The project is being taken up in association with Intel, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, IIIT-H, and INAI. The project uses predictive analytics to prevent accents.

Promoted by IIIT-H, INAI (Applied AI Research Centre) applies AI to find solutions to social problems.

Bodhyaan is a car data capture platform using sensors, cameras, and RADARs. It processes real-time data on the car. Researchers, academics, and start-ups can use this platform to test algorithms or methods in vehicle navigation, data collection, or anything related to Indian roads and research.

MicroLabs is established in association with CSIR to bring genomic surveillance for communicable diseases to the Point of Care (POC).

It generates real-time dashboards and heatmaps for health officers.

“Over the last two years since its launch, INAI has been driving critical projects with an aim to identify and solve population-scale challenges in healthcare and smart mobility,” Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice-President, Intel Foundry Services said.

“Our goal has been to enable open platforms to foster innovation by academicians, start-ups and industries, with data and AI platforms,” she said.