Telecom tariff hike significantly higher than expectations: Analysts

The tariff hikes announced by telecom companies on Sunday were “significantly higher” than expectations and are positive for companies’ share prices. The industry was expecting an across-the-board hike of 10-12 per cent.

Even as the telecom firms are expected to benefit from the rise in tariffs, the brokerage firms were expecting more hikes to follow.

The magnitude of the pre-paid unlimited plans, which was higher by about 22 per cent on average versus existing 28-day plans and 33 per cent on average for 84-day plans, was a surprise, Goldman Sachs said in a report.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India Ltd (VIL) announcing 30 per cent (average) higher prices for lower-end plans offering 100 and 200 MB data came in as a surprise. “We note that these plans are largely targeted at feature phone users, and we were not expecting any tariff hikes for this segment,” it said.

Following the announcement, the annual EBITDA of telcom companies could go up by $1 billion, the brokerage firm added.

“As all telcos are looking to raise tariffs at almost same magnitude, we do not see any negative elasticity impact. In the past we saw negative elasticity as consumers had option to switch to other telcos,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in its note to clients.

The brokerage firm, which expected more tariff hikes to follow, consider Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm (Reliance Industries Ltd) to benefit from tariff hikes.

Reliance Jio to be still cheaper

On Sunday, RJio also said it will take hike rates but did not divulge the quantum of increase.

“Similar to incumbents we think only select packs with have 40 per cent increase but popular ones could have 25-30 per cent. We think the incremental 300 per cent benefit which RJio is talking about is by offering more data allowances,” BofA said.

Even after these hikes, we believe Jio will continue to be 15-20 per cent cheaper than the incumbent operators,” it added.

“An Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increase of Rs 25-30 from these price hikes (assuming some down-trading) and incremental EBITDA for the two companies work out to Rs 8,000-9,500 crore and Rs 7,000-8,500 crore, respectively, Kotak Institutional Equities Research said in a note

Shares soar

Telecom shares soared on Monday morning following the tariff hikes.

At 11.10 am, Bharti Airtel shares – which opened at Rs 470 - were trading up by 8.12 per cent at Rs 473.85, while that of Vodafone Idea (opened at Rs 7.51) were up 20.50 per cent at Rs 8.23 on the BSE.