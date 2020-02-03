Telegram CEO slams WhatsApp for 'misleading' users on encryption

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Telegram CEO Pavel Durav has slammed rival messaging platform Whatsapp for allegedly misleading consumers about offering end-to-end encryption. He has also called out Whatsapp for levelling charges against Apple for Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ alleged phone hack.
Durav, in a blog post, explained that iOS devices have loads of privacy-related issues but the recent phone hack of Bezos was not the fault of the phone maker. It was because of WhatsApp’s corrupt video vulnerability; this is present on Android and Windows phone devices, too, he added.
The Telegram CEO further claimed that the issue was not iOS-specific, but WhatsApp-specific.
WhatsApp has been under scrutiny after Bezos’ phone was allegedly hacked, in 2018. It reportedly happened after a malicious MP4 file was sent across to Bezos on WhatsApp by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince. WhatsApp has been reiterating that it provides end-to-end encryption for all conversations.
Accusing Whatsapp of treading on a bogus narrative, Durav wrote that WhatsApp uses the words ‘end-to-end encryption’ as some magic incantation that alone is supposed to make all communication secure. He claimed in his post that WhatsApp’s source code is hidden and the app’s binaries are obfuscated, making them hard to analyse.
Durov stated in his blog that his statements are purely factual and not based on his personal preferences, since Telegram has emerged as the biggest competitor to WhatsApp.
Following the hack on Bezos' phone, the UN had warned all its officials to be wary of sending important documents and texts over the messaging app. US President Donald Trump has also been advised to refrain from using WhatsApp, said an India Today report.
Last year, WhatsApp had disclosed 12 vulnerabilities, of which seven were severe. In September, it was called out after a report emerged stating that the messaging app had been used to snoop on 1,400 journalists, human-rights activists and public figures across the globe.
WhatsApp later came out with an announcement that it had fixed the bug. It further encouraged users to upgrade to the latest version of the app that offered end-to-end encryption.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...