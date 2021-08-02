Telegram group video calls can now have up to 1,000 viewers

Messaging service Telegram has introduced a range of new features and enhancements for the platform

This includes an increased limit for group video calls viewers, high-quality video messages and a playback speed feature for regular videos.

It has also added screen sharing with sound to all video calls, including one on one calls, among other features. Group video calls on Telegram will now up to 1,000 viewers. It allows up to 30 users to broadcast video from both their camera and screen.

New video features

The platform will also enable users to record video messages in higher resolution. Recipients can tap on a video message to expand it.

“Tapping on an expanded video message pauses it and gives you the opportunity to fast forward or rewind the message in case you missed a word,” Telegram explained in a blog post.

Additionally, users can keep audio from their device playing in the background while recording if needed.

Recording with their rear camera will also let them pinch to zoom in and capture things at a distance or add a dramatic effect. For regular videos, the platform has added a playback speed feature. The media player now supports 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x playback speeds. On Android, the player will also support 0.2x speed.

Users can also press and hold the 2X button when playing voice or video messages to switch between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x and 2x playback speed on Android.

Separately, a new timestamp link feature lets users press and hold on a timestamp to copy a link and share that exact timestamp in another chat. Timestamps in the captions or replies to videos and YouTube links let users jump to that exact second in the video.

Screen sharing with sound

“When switching on video during any call, you can swipe to choose a camera or share your screen instead – and use the video preview to make sure that everything is perfect before going live,” it further added.

It has also added another option as part of the auto delete feature where messages in a chat will be automatically deleted after a month.

Other new features include precision drawing, new photo editor on the Telegram Desktop app and enhancements for in-app camera on iOS. Users on iOS can now also select multiple recipients for forwarded messages by tapping ‘Select’ in the forwarding menu.