Telegram launches new features including Live Location 2.0, Playlist

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Messaging app Telegram has launched a range of features as part of its latest update. These features include multiple pinned messages, Live Location 2.0, playlist sharing option along with channel post stats.
The Multiple pinned messages will allow channel and group admins to pin multiple messages at a time for their audiences.
“Now there is no need to pin a single long message to gain the attention of the members to important communications as admins can divide it into multiple smaller version,” Telegram said in an official release.
The platform has also enabled the feature for one-on-one chat in addition to the groups and channels. Users can click the button available on the top right corner of the chat section to see all the pinned messages together on a separate page.
The ‘Live Location 2.0’ feature adds new capabilities to the previous feature. Users will now be alerted on Telegram with a notification whenever they are in proximity of the person who has shared his or her live location with them. Proximity can be set in accordance with the distance. The new version shows the movement direction of the users with a pointed arrow.
The ‘Playlist’ option makes it easier for users to send songs over messages. When a user sends multiple songs in the audio format, it will automatically get converted into a playlist.
‘Channel Post Stats’ offers analytics on activity such as specific messages shared in terms of views and number of times it has forwarded to other Channels. The stats, which can be accessed by Channel admins also include a list of Public Channels where the message has been re-shared.
Apart from this, Telegram has also introduced a new set of Halloween animated emojis and a special slot machine emoji for users on Android.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...