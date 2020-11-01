Telegram launches new features including Live Location 2.0, Playlist

Messaging app Telegram has launched a range of features as part of its latest update. These features include multiple pinned messages, Live Location 2.0, playlist sharing option along with channel post stats.

The Multiple pinned messages will allow channel and group admins to pin multiple messages at a time for their audiences.

“Now there is no need to pin a single long message to gain the attention of the members to important communications as admins can divide it into multiple smaller version,” Telegram said in an official release.

The platform has also enabled the feature for one-on-one chat in addition to the groups and channels. Users can click the button available on the top right corner of the chat section to see all the pinned messages together on a separate page.

New features

The ‘Live Location 2.0’ feature adds new capabilities to the previous feature. Users will now be alerted on Telegram with a notification whenever they are in proximity of the person who has shared his or her live location with them. Proximity can be set in accordance with the distance. The new version shows the movement direction of the users with a pointed arrow.

The ‘Playlist’ option makes it easier for users to send songs over messages. When a user sends multiple songs in the audio format, it will automatically get converted into a playlist.

‘Channel Post Stats’ offers analytics on activity such as specific messages shared in terms of views and number of times it has forwarded to other Channels. The stats, which can be accessed by Channel admins also include a list of Public Channels where the message has been re-shared.

Apart from this, Telegram has also introduced a new set of Halloween animated emojis and a special slot machine emoji for users on Android.