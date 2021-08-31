Telegram surpasses one billion downloads globally: report

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Messaging platform Telegram has surpassed one billion downloads globally as per reports.
The app has joined the club of apps that have been downloaded over 1 billion times globally, according to data from Sensor Tower, as reported by TechCrunch.
The app, which was launched in late 2013 and recently completed eight years on August 14 this year, achieved the milestone on Friday, as per the report.
Similar to its primary competitor WhatsApp, India is the largest market for the all, accounting for approximately 22 per cent of the app’s lifetime installs.
It is followed by Russia and Indonesia, which account for around 10 per cent and 8 per cent of the app’s installs.
Telegram installs grew significantly in 2021, recording around 214.7 million in the first half of 2021, up 61 per cent year-over-year from 133 million in H1 2020.
The app’s downloads increased further following WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy which was announced in January.
In the first four months of 2021, Telegram installs increased 98 per cent year-over-year to over 161 million.
Telegram in January recorded 63.5 million downloads, up 283 per cent YoY from 16.6 million. The downloads of the app have decreased month-over-month since that initial uptick. The app’s download saw a 3 per cent dip YoY in April with 26.2 million installs as compared to nearly 27 million a year earlier.
The company earlier this year raised over $1 billion from investors across the globe.
Telegram is the fifteenth app worldwide to cross 1 billion downloads, Sensor Tower told TechCrunch.
Other apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify and Netflix are on the list.
