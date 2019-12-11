Info-tech

Telenet selects Infosys to lead its data, digital transformation programme

Press Trust of India Bengaluru | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

 

IT services major Infosys Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has selected Belgian telecommunication provider Telenet as its preferred IT partner to deliver several digital and data initiatives for the next five years.

Telenet plans to leverage Infosys’ ecosystem to drive simplification of its existing landscape, build new digital and data capabilities, extract relevant insights from data and leverage existing talent more effectively, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

The partnership with Infosys would help Telenet save significantly on IT operating costs and structurally reduce the number of existing IT applications, it said.

Published on December 11, 2019
Infosys Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Number of cases of fraud registered against e-commerce companies up sharply