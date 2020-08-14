TEMA appoints BK Syngal as Chairman of 6G council

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) has appointed BK Syngal, former Chairman of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL), as Chairman its 6G Council.

Syngal, a pioneer in Indian telecommunication sector, has been referred to as the ‘Father of Internet & Data Services in India’. His five-decade career included senior executive positions with VSNL (as Chairman and Managing Director), Reliance Telecom (Chairman) and BPL Communications (Vice Chairman).

He was also the Chairman, Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (London); Governor, INTELSAT Board, Washington DC; and as a Councilor for the INMARSAT Council in London as well as a Governor, INTELSAT Board, Washington DC, TEMA said in a statement.

“The focus of telecom is broadband now and India can take a center stage in development of future technology like 6G. This would make India AatmNirbhar in technology and manufacturing both. TEMA has decided to lead this movement,” TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said.

“While 5G should be demystified for policy makers and the common man, the Government should start the process of policy making for 6G for harnessing the technology and manufacturing strength of the country,” he added.

ALSO READ: TEMA urges Centre to use locally made telecom equipment in border areas

According to TEMA, it is the right time for India to start planning for 6G with focus on domestic manufacturing and technology. To enable this, the association had formed a 6G Council, which was inaugurated by International Telecom Union (ITU) Deputy Secretary General Dr Malcolm Johnson on October 16, 2019.

ALSO READ: Reserve 30% of BSNL’s 4G equipment for local players: TEMA to Centre