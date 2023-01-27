Tenable, a US-based cybersecurity company has launched its corporate investment program Tenable Ventures. The company, through its venture fund, plans to invest up to $25 million in early-stage cybersecurity start-ups.

The venture fund will be focusing on early-stage start-ups, developing capabilities that help customers discover, assess, and manage cybersecurity risk across their attack surfaces to better prevent successful attacks.

Provide financing

It plans to provide financing to start-ups in highly-competitive cybersecurity markets such as Israel and the US, to help with the development and go-to-market strategies. The venture will also work with start-ups to improve product design, create consistent and shareable data models, enterprise readiness, and more, it said.

Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO, Tenable, said, “Tenable Ventures represents Tenable’s ongoing investment in and commitment to sponsoring the next generation of innovative cybersecurity capabilities and the teams behind them. These companies share our vision for enabling customers to manage their exposure to cyber risk.”

Tenable expects to invest in companies that focus on a preventive approach to security using emerging technologies in cloud security, identity management, external attack surface management, operational technology, and vulnerability management.

The company has previously invested in various security solutions-based companies including Lineaje, Authomize, Araali Networks.