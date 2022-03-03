Teradata ties up with Conneqt to expand reach

Teradata, a multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, has announced a tie-up with digital IT and business process management firm Conneqt to help companies accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Through this collaboration, Conneqt can resell Teradata services, handle pre-sales, sales and post-sales implementation tasks with Teradata’s support.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has provided strong impetus for organisations worldwide to advance their digital transformation at every level, and India is no exception,” Ashok Shenoy, Country Manager (India) of Teradata, has said.

Digital transformation allows enterprises to drive agility, scale, improved business efficiency and customer experience, in addition to improved profitability and faster speed-to-market.

“The joint capabilities of Teradata and Conneqt address a growing need for customer lifecycle solutions in India to manage business processes with increased agility resulting in enhanced enterprise outcomes,” he said.