Tesla unveils its first electric pickup Cybertruck, starting at $39,900

Tesla unveiled its long talked about all-electric battery-powered Cybertruck at a Sci-Fi-style event in California on Thursday, according to an article in The Washington Post.

The new truck marks the electric automaker’s initial foray into a lucrative market dominated by America’s best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-series truck, the article said. Tesla said the models would be able to drive in ranges from 250, 300 and 500 miles. The article also stated that prices would range from $39,900 for the 250-mile range version, $49,900 for the 300-mile version and $69,900 for the 500 miles version. Production was set to begin in late 2021, the company said.

The truck is Tesla’s sixth vehicle since its foundation in 2003.

“It’s a bold push for the Silicon Valley firm and its CEO Elon Musk, who are hoping to mobilize the same consumers that flock to heavy-duty, 4x4 work vehicles around a futuristic electric truck — and expand the humble pickup’s appeal in the process,” the article said.

The company had long hinted the ‘Cybertruck’ would not look like a conventional L-shaped pickup, it said.

The body featured an all-stainless steel “exoskeleton," sharp angles all over and a swooping windshield extended over a six-seat cabin, the article said.

Not everything went according to plan during the event though, it further stated. During an elaborate demonstration of the strength of the car’s new unbreakable glass, CEO Elon Musk asked one of the people onstage to try to break the truck’s windows. It shattered. “Maybe that was a little too hard,” he said, according to the article.

But, when he had another assistant demonstrate whacking at a conventional car door and then the Cybertruck’s door with a large mallet, the Tesla did not dent.

The article further said that Musk celebrated the truck’s debut in a tweet on Thursday, quoting his 2012 Twitter pronouncement that he would “love to make a Tesla supertruck with crazy torque, dynamic air suspension and corners like it's on rails. That’d be sweet …”