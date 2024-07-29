Tessolve, a global provider of silicon and systems solutions for next-generation products, has announced a strategic collaboration with SigmaSense to develop a digital signal processor (DSP)-based sensing application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). This advanced mixed-signal ASIC will feature a cutting-edge, low-power touch-sense controller chip integrated with SigmaSense’s software-defined sensing technology.

According to the company, the chip redefines both touch and touchless interaction through improved sensitivity, refresh rates, and signal-to-noise ratio. It overcomes the challenges of slimmer displays and high capacitive loads, enabling continuous and precise high-impedance sensing for a seamless user experience.

With applications spanning the automotive, gaming, consumer electronics, and computing sectors, the company claims that this solution offers SigmaSense customers unparalleled sensitivity and ultra-low power consumption, even in demanding environmental conditions. Additionally, it features a proprietary digital signal processing solution.

“Capitalising on our expertise in pre-silicon design and post-silicon test, we developed the touch-sense control solution, facilitating a smooth progression through the entire development process. This comprehensive approach effectively addresses the hurdles of conventional methods, resulting in faster time-to-market and enhanced quality for next-generation chip design,” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO of Tessolve.

“At Tessolve, we specialise in design and engineering services, with a focus on the seamless integration of various intellectual properties (IPs) into SOCs. Our primary focus behind this initiative was to prioritise stringent power demands by integrating SigmaSense’s Analog IP and DSP IP into a powerful sensing SOC tailored for 40nm specifications,” he added.

With the swift deployment of its IC Design and Methodology teams from RTL to GDS, Tessolve has integrated Analog and Mixed Signal technology, resulting in successful first-pass silicon. The company said it improves time-to-market by providing comprehensive ASIC services, including Digital and Analog Design, post-silicon bring-up, and validation. It deployed a hybrid staffing model, combining onsite engineering in Austin with a larger team based in Bengaluru. Utilising their test lab in Austin, Tessolve expedited ATE Test Development for a faster ramp to production for the SDC300.

“Collaborating with Tessolve aligns with our vision of revolutionising touch and sensing technology. Their expertise in silicon design and systems solutions was instrumental in bringing our innovative sensing ASIC to life,” said Dave French, CEO of SigmaSense. “Our software-defined sensing technology brings superior sensitivity, low power consumption, and high performance to the product, across various applications. We are confident that this advanced microcontroller will have a significant impact in transforming user experiences in various sectors.”