Bangalore-based Tessolve, a provider of semiconductor engineering solutions for cutting-edge chips, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Dream Chip Technologies, a Germany-headquartered semiconductor chip design firm for a consideration of up to ₹400 Crore (EUR 42.5 million).

The company said this acquisition positions Tessolve among a select group of design firms worldwide capable of delivering turnkey design solutions for complex cutting-edge chips. It will add advanced capabilities in System-on-chip (SoC) designs for the artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, data center, and industrial markets.

The acquisition will also expand Tessolve’s European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and the Netherlands, including a specialized ADAS and imaging center-of-excellence lab. It is a 100% cash transaction. The signing is subject to regulatory approvals.

“This acquisition solidifies our position as a top-tier semiconductor engineering firm globally with unmatched design to productization capabilities,” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO of Tessolve. “Dream Chip’s capabilities further strengthen our ability to take on leading-edge ASIC design projects and greatly enhance our European footprint,” he added.

Dream Chip Technologies’ chip architecture and front-end design capabilities, combined with Tessolve’s strengths in chip design, post-silicon test, and packaging design, will enhance the company’s ability to deliver full chip turnkey design solutions from specification to volume silicon production thereby delivering critical “time to market” advantage and “operational excellence” to customers.

“We are excited to join forces with Tessolve and bring our expertise in digital chip design and embedded software to a global platform. By combining our design capabilities and IP with Tessolve’s established semiconductor services and embedded solutions, we can offer our customers a truly end-to-end solution from chip architecture to post-silicon test and supply chain management for their most complex designs,” said Jens Benndorf, CEO of Dream Chip Technologies.

“Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation in automotive and enterprise designs, particularly in camera-based systems and AI-driven ASIC applications,” he added.

