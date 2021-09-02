Tetrasoft opens 100-seater tech centre in Bhubaneswar

Tetrasoft, a US-based firm with its offshore headquarters in Hyderabad, has opened a Technology Innovation Hub (TIL) in Bhubaneswar with 100 seats. It is planning to open another centre in Pune in the next 12 months.

“We currently have 40 employees at the Insurance Innovation Laboratory at Bhubaneswar. We will be hiring the remaining 60 employees in the next few months,” Surya Thammiraju, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Tetrasoft Inc., has said.

The 24-year company headquartered in St Louis had focussed on providing healthcare IT solutions till 2017. “We then decided to expand the scope and become a digital transformation solutions. Our growth has been rapid since then. From about 700 employees at the end of 2017, the number of employees has crossed the 1,300-mark in the next two years,” he said.

The firm offers solutions around digital analytics, cloud enablement, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and cognitive computing.

Growth plans

After doubling the employee numbers in 24 months, the company is planning to hire another 1,300-1,400 employees in the next 18-24 months.

“We have been profitable from the first year. We have not raised any funds so far,” Thammiraju said.