Cybersecurity threats are evolving rapidly in India, with digital arrest scams emerging as a serious concern. Even educated individuals are falling victim to these sophisticated schemes. Every day, newspapers are agog with ‘digital arrests’. Cybercriminals masquerading as law-enforcement officers wield ‘digital arrest’ threats, coercing victims to pay huge amounts of money to evade arrests. The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to caution citizens against the ‘digital arrest’ scams reflects the severity of the problem.

Q What’s digital arrest?

There is nothing called digital arrest in the law. Digital arrest scams involve cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials or government agencies such as the State police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Bureau). They even impersonate judges to make people in their claims. The cops make calls to unsuspecting people, informing them that a case has been filed against them after a consignment with drugs was seized at an airport. They even use a fake police station to give credence to their allegations.

Q What is their modus operandi?

Cybercriminals generally initiate contact through phone calls or emails sometimes. One or two audio calls will be followed by a video call from multiple locations – from an ‘airport’, from the police station, or even from a court. They gather pictures of police officers, lawyers, and judges from their social media accounts and use them as their ‘DP’ (display picture) which is displayed when their calls are answered. On seeing the DPs of police officers, unsuspecting victims would take the calls. The racket involves numerous people, making people believe that something dangerous is happening and that they are in a big soup.

They may send fake arrest warrants, legal notices, or official-looking documents via email or messaging apps.

Q What kind of accusations do these fraudsters make?

The cybercriminals typically accuse victims of serious crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking, or cybercrime. They would say – “a phone number associated with your Aadhar number is involved in sending abusive messages or making threatening calls.”; “A consignment with drugs addressed to you has been intercepted.”; and “your son is found to be in nefarious activity.” They may even fabricate evidence to make their accusations seem more credible.

Q Why do they succeed in most cases?

Many people are unfamiliar with law enforcement agencies’ standard procedures, which makes them more susceptible to believing scammers’ claims and threats. The threat of imminent arrest triggers intense fear and panic, making victims more likely to comply with the scammers’ demands.

Social stigma around police cases and criminal accusations too plays a role here. Cybercriminals exploit this fear of reputational damage, especially the potential impact on the image of family members, including children’s future prospects. This fear can lead victims to choose a quick, albeit illegal, resolution over facing potential public scrutiny and social ostracisation. Scammers create a sense of urgency, pressuring victims to make immediate decisions without consulting others or verifying the information. This prevents victims from reasoning and seeking help.

Q What should you do if you receive ‘digital arrest’ threats?

The most important thing is to stay calm and avoid panicking. Don’t give out any personal information (such as Aadhaar or PAN card details). Do not send any money. Report the incident to the local police and cybercrime authorities. Remember, legitimate law enforcement agencies will never demand money over the phone or threaten immediate arrest without following proper legal procedures.

Q What are the best practices to save yourself?

Prevention is key. Learn about common scam tactics and share this information with your family and friends. Never go by the names and DPs that are displayed on caller ID services because they can be spoofed or manipulated. Always independently verify the caller’s identity through official channels. You should not hesitate to ask for identification and documentation, even if the caller seems legitimate.