Thermo Fisher Scientific expands India operations

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables and software services, has opened its research and development and engineering facility here. The India Engineering Centre (IEC) will have 450 engineers and vendor partners.

The 42,000-sq ft facility, inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, houses an engineering lab. Besides absorbing the staff from its old facility here, the company is looking at hiring more engineers for this expanded facility.

The US-based firm is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of about $40 billion.

“The IEC will support new product development for laboratory and analytical solutions for our global sites,” a company executive said.

“This facility will have the required infrastructure to design and develop instruments, perform product reliability performance testing and verification, as well as validation of products,” he added.

Favourable policies

Addressing a gathering after the inaugural, KT Rama Rao said that the State government skilled its workforce and put in place favourable policies to promote the industry.

“We offer the best-in-class infrastructure to help companies setup facilities that meet global standards,” he said.

“Hyderabad is a hotspot for talent acquisition, home to world-renowned R&D institutes, and is one of India’s fastest-growing engineering, life sciences and IT knowledge hubs,” said Tony Acciarito, President (Asia Pacific and Japan) of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Amit Chopra, Managing Director (India and South Asia) of Thermo Fisher Scientific, said that the new facility would develop new products and solutions that strengthen the company’s portfolio.