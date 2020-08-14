These platforms are taking brick-and-mortar ‘kirana’ stores online

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
During the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the neighbourhood kirana stores faced challenges that affected their business significantly. The local stores faced a mass reduction in foofalls, which directly affected their sales due to restrictions in movement.
Additionally, going cashless was also a major concern, especially in Tier-II and -III cities.
In such a scenario, B2B e-commerce platforms came to the forefront to help kirana stores with digitisation. Here are four start-ups which are helping local stores go online:
MaxWholesale is a B2B e-commerce platform which helps kirana stores source inventory online. It helps kirana stores discover prices and schemes on various FMCG brands and products, and order the same for reselling.
MaxWholesale claims to ensure that all orders placed on the platform are delivered to the kirana stores within 24 hours of placing. For this, the platform operates its own warehousing and logistics infrastructure.
With MaxWholesale’s “MaxPe”, kirana stores can pay directly from their bank without any additional cost, the company mentioned.
Paytm Mall has recently partnered with over 10,000 kirana stores, small shops, and other businesses for hyperlocal deliveries.
It enables small businesses digitally by allowing them to sell essentials on Paytm Mall and giving them all the necessary logistics support required.
The company is aiming to help shops and stores which have either noticed a sharp decline in footfall or had to abruptly pause operations due to the lockdown.
Paytm Mall has started connecting them with their logistics partners so that these small kirana shops and stores can deliver essentials to their customers.
Shopmatic is a Singapore-based technology firm that provides e-commerce solutions to small businesses and individual entrepreneurs.
The company recently partnered with Singapore-based retail management solutions company Octopus to disrupt the retail market in Asia-Pacific with a suite of services to address the gaps in helping offline businesses go online.
The synergy is helping local retailers implement an efficient omni-channel retail management system post establishing their business online.
ShopKirana is a B2B e-commerce company focussed on technology and supply chain innovation that aims to empower retailers to be competitive by providing technology, operational expertise, and scale advantage.
ShopKirana stated that it directly works with brands to give them a boost on the demand side and reach to masses with transparency and deep market intelligence.
