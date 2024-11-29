ThinkBio.Ai, Inc., a California-based AI-driven Platform, tools, and services provider for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and digital healthcare sectors, has announced the acquisition of Feathersoft InfoSolutions, a Kerala-based software and cloud services company.

The acquisition strengthens ThinkBio.Ai’s platform-building capabilities and expands its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the global biosciences and healthcare ecosystem, said a press release.

The company also announced its plans to invest ₹200 crore in Kerala over the next three years, with the objective of creating over 1,000 job opportunities in AI and biotechnology.

“This is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize biosciences and life sciences through technology,” said Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and CEO of ThinkBio.Ai. Feathersoft’s technology expertise perfectly complements our AI-driven approach, allowing us to develop and deploy impactful solutions that address critical needs, including the drug discovery process. This acquisition also underscores the growing prominence of Kerala-based companies in the global technology arena.”

George Varghese, CEO of Feathersoft, and Sudhish Chandran, Founder and CTO, said, “The partnership offers tremendous opportunities for our teams to collaborate and create transformative solutions that benefit patients and technology. “