Thoma Bravo buys Sophos for $3.9 billion

Thoma Bravo, a US-based private equity firm with interests in software and tech-based companies, has acquired cyber security solutions firm Sophos for a consideration of $3.9 billion.

Sophos shareholders will get $7.40 a share, reflecting a premium of 168 per cent over its IPO share price in 2015. With the completion of the acquisition, Sophos’ common stock has ceased trading on the London Stock Exchange.

“We begin our next chapter of growth and success,” said Kris Hagerman, Sophos CEO.

Sophos partners with more than 53,000 resellers and managed service providers to protect over 4,20,000 organisations.